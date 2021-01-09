India Top Headlines

PM Modi praises the Indian diaspora for their contributions during Covid-19 | India News

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday praised the contribution of the Indian diaspora to the global community during the Covid-19 pandemic and expressed his gratitude for their contribution to the PM Cares Fund.

“Last year was a challenging year. The work done by the Indian diaspora around the world and the way in which they carried out their duties, is a source of pride for the country. Many Indians living abroad have also lost their faith. life because of Covid. I express my condolences to their families, “said the Prime Minister at the 16th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention.

“In recent months, I spoke with various heads of state where they mentioned the work done by doctors, paramedics and others from Pravasi Bharatiya (non-resident Indians). Temples, Gurudwaras and our tradition of langar, our social, cultural, and religious organizations they have worked for everyone without discrimination. They (the heads of state) spent most of their time praising the work done by the Indian diaspora, “said the prime minister.

“Your contribution to the PM Cares Fund is being used to strengthen the health infrastructure in the country. I thank you for this,” said Prime Minister Modi.

The Prime Minister said that non-resident Indians have strengthened their identity in other countries in recent years.

The PBD convention is the flagship event of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MEA) and provides an important platform to engage and connect with Indians abroad, according to an official statement.

In light of the sentiments of the vibrant diaspora community, the 16th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention will be organized on January 9, despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The President of Suriname, Chandrikapersad Santokhi, is the main guest at this year’s Pravasi Bharatiya Diva Convention.

The Convention is being held in a virtual format, as are the PBD Conferences recently held in the run-up to the Convention. The theme of the 16th PBD Convention 2021 is “Contribute to Aatmanirbhar Bharat”.

The winners of the Bharat ko Janiye online contest for youth will also be announced during the event.

