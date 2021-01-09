India Top Headlines

Pak takes a step before the FATF review: India | India News

NEW DELHI: India on Friday described Pakistan’s actions against terrorists just before the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) review as a sham and called on the international community to hold Islamabad accountable for its support of cross-border terrorism.

LeT commander and mastermind of the Mumbai attacks, Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi, was sentenced to 15 years in prison by a Pakistani counter-terrorism court on Friday.

The government said in response that the timing of these actions clearly suggested the intention to convey a sense of compliance ahead of the APJG (Asia Pacific Joint Group) meeting and the upcoming FATF plenary in February 2021.

“It has become routine for Pakistan to invent such ridiculous actions before important meetings,” said Foreign Ministry spokesman Anurag Srivastava.

“Banned United Nations entities and designated terrorists act as representatives of the Pakistani establishment to fulfill their anti-India agenda. It is up to the international community to hold Pakistan accountable and ensure that it takes credible action against terrorist groups, terrorist infrastructure and people, ”added Srivastava.

The Paris-based Financial Action Task Force placed Pakistan on the Gray List in June 2018 and asked Islamabad to implement an action plan to curb money laundering and terrorist financing by the end of 2019, but the deadline was later extended due to Covid-19. pandemic.

Times of India