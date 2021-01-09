India Top Headlines

Now Indians Abroad Can Renew International Driving Permit Online | India News

NEW DELHI: As of February 15, Indians traveling abroad can apply for International Driving Permit (IDP) renewal online, if their permits expire while they are still abroad. They do not need to apply in person.

The Ministry of Roads and Highways issued a notice on Saturday modifying a section of the central motor vehicle rules to affect this change, which will bring great relief to many who are facing problems obtaining this key driving document during their stay in countries. foreign.

Such persons will need to submit their application through the portals of the Indian embassies or missions abroad and the applications will then be transferred to the Parivahan portal for processing by the respective RTOs. The Parivahan portal is the national registry of all DL and RC.

Applicants will pay Rs 2,000 as a fee for this IPD renewal. They must present proof of valid driving license, three copies of passport photographs, valid proof of nationality and proof of valid passport. They will also need to provide the address where the renewed IDP can be delivered where the person is staying.

The ministry has also eliminated the conditions of a medical certificate and a valid visa at the time of making the application for internally displaced persons in the country, since the citizen who has a valid driver’s license does not need another medical certificate.

An official said that the Visa status has been removed considering that several countries offer Visa on arrival and in such cases the visa was not available when someone applied for IDP in India before travel.

He added that the changes were made after the government learned that in some cases for citizens who traveled abroad and were in a foreign country, the ODP expires and there is no mechanism for its renewal abroad.

