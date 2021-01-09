India Top Headlines

JD (U) paid the price for the delay in the exchange of seats within the NDA: Nitish Kumar | India News

PATNA: Making an indirect attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said on Saturday that the distribution of seats within the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) for the recently concluded assembly elections should have been conducted five months before the survey, further adding that Janata Dal (United) had to pay a price as it was not done.

“The distribution of seats within the NDA should have been done five months before the elections, but that was not done and, as a result, JD (U) had to pay a high price for it. I was not in favor of becoming the prime minister but due to pressure from the BJP and my party, I agreed to take office, “Kumar said at the JD (U) state council meeting.

“People voted for us where we asked and there was no confusion on our side. But false propaganda was spread against me and my party,” he added.

Bihar’s prime minister further said that his party could not anticipate who his friends were and who were not.

“We couldn’t anticipate who our friends were and who weren’t and who we should have trusted. After the election campaign, we came to understand that things were not leading us, but by that time it was too late,” he said.

Nitish Kumar further said that the National Register of Citizens (NRC) will not be implemented in Bihar and his party will oppose even if it is tried.

“The NRC will not be implemented in Bihar and if it is attempted to do so, our party will openly oppose it,” he said.

Earlier yesterday, Kumar had stated that the issue of his cabinet expansion was not discussed during talks he held with top BJP leaders at his official residence.

By winning 74 seats to the JD (U) tally of 43, the BJP is said to insist on having a bigger share of the pie.

A 14-member council of ministers by Prime Minister Nitish Kumar was sworn in by Governor Phagu Chauhan in November 2020.

