India’s Covid-19 Vaccination Campaign: Everything You Need To Know | India News

India has conducted three phases of drills across the country to assess its vaccine delivery mechanism and logistical challenges. The first trial was conducted in eight districts in four states from Dec. 28-29. The second trial included 74 districts and was conducted on January 3. The third trial was conducted yesterday in 615 districts covering 4,895 session sites in 33 states / UT.

A training process for vaccinators and vaccine administrators, who constitute a fundamental pillar of the vaccination exercise, was detailed.

2,360 participants were trained during a nationwide training of trainers that included state immunization officials, cold chain officials, IEC officials, development partners, etc.

More than 61,000 program managers, 2 lakhs of vaccinators and 3.7 lakhs of other members of the vaccination team have been trained so far as part of trainings at the states, districts and block levels.