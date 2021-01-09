India Top Headlines

India’s coronavirus positivity rate drops to 5.79%, only 2.15% of active cases | India News

NEW DELHI: India’s cumulative coronavirus positivity rate has dropped further to 5.79 percent and there are only 2.15 percent active cases of overall infections, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW ) Saturday.

The ministry reported that the national cumulative positivity rate has dropped from 8.93 percent to 5.79 percent in a span of five months.

Fifteen states / Union territory have a positivity rate lower than the national average. Bihar has the lowest positivity rate at 1.44 percent, while Jammu and Kashmir has the highest rate at 5.58 percent.

Other states / UT include Uttar Pradesh, Mizoram, Jharkhand, Gujarat, Daman and Diu, Assam, Punjab, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Odisha, Telangana, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh and Meghalaya.

The country’s current number of active cases of 2,24,190 consists of just 2.15 percent of India’s total positive cases.

The total number of recovered cases reached 10,056,651, raising the recovery rate to 96.41%.

The gap between recovered cases and active cases is steadily increasing and currently stands at 9,832,461, the ministry said.

A total of 78.89% of new recoveries were reported in ten States / UT. Kerala saw 5,324 people recovering from Covid. Maharashtra and West Bengal reported 2,890 and 1,136 new recoveries, respectively.

Furthermore, 76.32% of the 228 deaths that have been reported in the last 24 hours are from seven States / UT. Maharashtra reported 73 deaths. Kerala also recorded a fatality count of 23 followed by 21 in West Bengal.

Total recoveries reached 1,00,56,651 while the death toll amounted to 1,50,798.

The Union Ministry of Health also said that the third massive nationwide drill held yesterday to ensure all preparations are prepared and simulate a smooth and trouble-free vaccine administration, covered 4,895 session sites in 615 districts in 33 states / UT.

Meanwhile, the number of people infected with the UK’s new strain of SARS-Cov-2 in India has risen to 90, the MoHFW reported.

