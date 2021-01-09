India Top Headlines

Former Pakistani diplomat admits 300 casualties in Balakot airstrike by India | India News

NEW DELHI: In a shameful development for Pakistan, a former Pakistani diplomat Agha Hilaly admitted on a television news program that 300 terrorists had been killed in the Balakot airstrike on February 26, 2019.

The admission of the former Pakistani diplomat, who regularly sides with the Pakistani Army in television debates, runs counter to Islamabad’s claim of zero casualties at the time.

Shortly after the Indian Air Force carried out an attack on a Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorist training camp in Balakot in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Pakistan, as a face-saving measure, it refused. to recognize the presence of terrorists who were killed during the airstrike.

The strike was in response to the terrorist attack in Pulwama in which 40 CRPF members lost their lives. Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) claimed responsibility for the February 14 attack, which has been widely condemned by the international community.

“India crossed the international border and waged an act of war in which at least 300 were reported dead. Our target was different from theirs. We targeted their high command. That was our legitimate target because they are army men. We unconsciously accept that a surgical blow, a limited action, did not result in any casualties. Now we have unconsciously told them that whatever they do, we will only do that and we will not increase, “said Agha Hilaly.

Hilaly was speaking during a debate on a Pakistani Urdu channel.

This revelation by the former Pakistani diplomat comes months after statements by the leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-N, Ayaz Sadiq, who in October 2020 told the country’s National Assembly that Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi at an important meeting had noted that if Pakistan did so it would not release wing commander Abhinandan Varthaman, India would attack Pakistan “that night at 9 pm”.

He had revealed why the Imran Khan government decided to release Abhinandan Varthaman, saying that the legs of Pakistan’s army chief, Qamar Javed Bajwa, “were shaking” as Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi told the leaders’ meeting. MPs that India was about to attack their country.

Varthaman’s plane had crossed over to the Pakistani side during a dog fight with Pakistani planes on February 27, 2019. Abhinandan returned to India from the Attari-Wagah border on March 1, 2019.

Original source