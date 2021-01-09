India Top Headlines

ED Calls on Former Noida CEO and Other Former Officials to Join Investigation of Amprapali Money Laundering Case | India News

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate requested the former Chairman and CEO of the Noida Authority, Mohinder Singh, and six other high-ranking former officials from Noida and the Greater Noida Authority to join the investigations at the Lucknow office of the agency in connection with the Amrapali money laundering case.

The real estate group is being investigated for alleged bribery of government officials and money laundering from home buyers in the amount of Rs 3,000 crore. ED’s investigations are being overseen by the Supreme Court.

In addition to former IAS officer Mohinder Singh, the agency has summoned Manoj Rai and Yashpal Tyagi, both former OSD from the Noida Authority. The agency has also summoned three GM-level officers from the Noida Grand Authority and one AGM-ranked officer from the Noida Authority. The statements of some of them have already been recorded by the investigating officer of the agency.

In their statements, the officials allegedly claimed that Singh helped the Amrapali promoters acquire land despite the group’s failure to meet compensation quotas in the amount of Rs 4,000 crore. The head of the ED’s Lucknow Zone, Rajeswar Singh, declined to release details of the investigation’s findings, saying the matter is being monitored by the SC.

The high court asked the agency in 2019 to launch a money laundering investigation against the Amrapali Group and its directors for alleged diversion of money from home buyers in the amount of Rs 3,000 crore to shell companies. The CV’s observations were based on a previous forensic audit.

According to sources, the then CEO and senior officials of the Noida and Greater Noida Authority are under scrutiny for their role in the alleged illegal land allocation to the Amrapali group. These officials had not canceled the lease even after the directors of Amrapali Group mortgaged the land to different banks despite the fact that the two authorities were outstanding for 4 billion rupees.

Some officials, who worked with Mohinder Singh, have stated in their statements that Singh instructed them to help the Amrapali Group by failing to submit their file to recover the fees. The ED money trail has found benami companies, some of which are allegedly controlled by the son of the former IAS officer, to launder “proceeds of crime.”

The ED is also investigating JP Morgan in another case registered under FEMA (Foreign Exchange Management Act) involving alleged ‘illegal’ transactions of more than 800 million rupees. Two major Indian banks have become parties in the FEMA violation case for “unauthorized repatriation” of money in the amount of more than 187 million rupees. Earlier this year, the ED had summoned the top management of the two major banks for questioning in this regard.

Times of India