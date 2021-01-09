India Top Headlines

Covid-19: 18,222 new cases raise India’s virus count to 1,04,31,639 | India News

NEW DELHI: India’s Covid-19 case count increased to 1,04,31,639 with 18,222 new cases in one day, while 1,00,56,651 people have recovered so far, pushing the recovery rate national to 96.41 percent on Saturday, according to data from the Union’s health ministry.

There are 2,24,190 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country, constituting 2.16 percent of the total number of cases, according to the data.

Total coronavirus cases amounted to 1,04,31,639 and the death toll rose to 1,50,798 with the new coronavirus virus claiming 228 lives in a 24-hour span in the country, the updated data showed at 8 a.m. .

The fatality rate for Covid-19 stood at 1.45%.

According to the Indian Council for Medical Research, a total of 18,02,53,315 samples have been tested so far, 9,16,951 of them on Friday, for coronavirus infection.

Reference page