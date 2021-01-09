India Top Headlines

Car Manufacturers’ Negligence in First Aid Kit Contents Hurts Customers | India News

NEW DELHI: The automotive industry continues to question strict compliance with the rules on the contents of a first aid kit in two-wheelers, leading to public health and safety concerns.

Since the Ministry of Road and Highway Transport (MoRTH) amended the CMV Rules and included an ointment to control bleeding, Feracrylum in the first aid kits of all motor vehicles and the Rajasthan high court confirmed the same In a recent order, SIAM, the body of the automakers industry, has done its best to prevent the inclusion of the life-saving hemostatic gel in the first aid kit.

According to the official gazette notification effective April 1, 2020, a typical first aid kit in a two-wheeler contains a sterile gauze swab, wash-proof medicated cast, rolled gauze (non-sterile), tape of elastic adhesive cloth (sterilized), elastic cloth, Cetrimide cream, Feracrcylum Gel 1% and PVC bag.

It is interesting to note that India made the first aid kit mandatory in cars in 1999. Even two decades later, compliance remains a challenge.

A high-level medical committee appointed by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had recommended the use of Feracrylum in the first aid kits of all motor vehicles. The committee was appointed at the insistence of MoRTH. The Committee had unequivocally recommended the use of Feracrylum in first aid kits, as “it has hemostatic properties as well as antimicrobial properties.”

Feracrylum, a type of hemostat known to promote blood clotting and stop bleeding, was introduced for commercial use in India around 1992.

In a country that reports 340 accidents per day, having Feracrylum available in the “golden hour” could help victims prevent serious injuries from traffic accidents involving two-wheelers in India.

