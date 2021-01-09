India Top Headlines

Brazil’s Bolsonaro Calls on India to Speed ​​Up Covid Vaccine Shipment as Delays Looming | India News

RIO DE JANEIRO: Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to expedite a shipment of AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine amid wider delays in the vaccine’s arrival in Brazil, according to a letter on Friday. .

Bolsonaro’s letter, published by his press office, comes amid mounting pressure to accelerate the launch of the vaccine in Brazil and end the world’s second-deadliest coronavirus outbreak. Critics say the immunization campaign is lagging behind its regional peers and wonder why the government hasn’t moved faster.

“To enable the immediate implementation of our National Immunization Program, I would appreciate … the supply to Brazil, with possible urgency and without compromising the Indian vaccination program, of 2 million doses,” Bolsonaro wrote in the letter, shared by your press office.

His message to Modi comes as the federally funded Fiocruz biomedical center said on Friday that the active ingredients needed to fill and finish millions of doses of AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine in Brazil, previously scheduled to arrive in the country on Saturday, they might not land until the end. Of the month.

Fiocruz, which was counting on Saturday’s shipment to supply doses to the government this month, said it was in talks to import more finished doses of the vaccine, likely from India in addition to the 2 million it already ordered.

An involved source said the active ingredient is ready to be shipped to Brazil, but is awaiting an export license from China, where it is produced.

Previously, Fiocruz applied for an emergency use authorization for AstraZeneca vaccines from India, which are expected to arrive in Brazil in the middle of this month.

Times of India