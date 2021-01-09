India Top Headlines

Army detains PLA soldier on Indian side of LAC in Ladakh | India News

NEW DELHI: A Chinese soldier was detained by Indian troops in the Chushul sector of eastern Ladakh on Friday, in the second such incident amid continued military confrontation in the high-altitude region since May last year.

The People’s Liberation Army (PLA) soldier was detained after crossing the Royal Line of Control (LAC) near Gurung Hill, one of six and seven heights proactively occupied by Indian troops on the southern shore of the area of Pangong Tso-Chushul on August 28. -30, at dawn on Friday.

Currently, the Indian Army is questioning the PLA soldier, with the help of interpreters and other experts, to determine whether he was on a spy mission or was inadvertently diverted by the LAC overnight.

“The PLA soldier is being treated according to established procedures and the circumstances under which he crossed the LAC are being investigated,” a senior official said on Saturday.

“Troops from both sides have been deployed throughout LAC in eastern Ladakh since friction broke out last year due to the unprecedented mobilization and advanced concentration of Chinese troops,” he added.

With the Indian army “confirming” to the PLA, through the direct line between local commanders, that the soldier is in their custody, it is likely that he will soon be handed over to China at the Chushul-Moldo border personnel meeting point.

Previously, on October 21, the Indian Army had released another PLA soldier, Corporal Wang Ya Long, who had inadvertently crossed LAC in the Demchok sector of eastern Ladakh, after a couple of days to complete the formalities as per the established protocols.

The PLA soldier had received medical assistance that included oxygen, food and warm clothing to protect him from the vagaries of high altitudes and harsh weather conditions.

There has yet been any progress in the military standoff in eastern Ladakh, which is in its ninth month, despite several rounds of diplomatic and military talks.

Lack of progress has led to a significant delay even in scheduling the ninth round of corps commander-level talks after the eighth was held on November 6.

More than 50,000 soldiers from the two sides remain trapped in what is practically a clash between the eyes in Pangong Tso, Chushul, Gogra-Hotsprings, Depsang Plains and other areas despite the low temperatures and lack of oxygen in eastern Ladakh.

Since the beginning of May last year, the PLA has physically occupied the entire 8 km stretch from ‘Finger-4 to Finger-8’ (mountain spurs) on the north shore of Pangong Tso, and has built dozens of new fortifications, bunkers and pills. -boxes in the area.

After being surprised by the PLA on the north bank of Pangong Tso, the Indian troops had carried out the proactive military maneuver to occupy the ridge line that runs from Thakung on the south bank to Gurung Hill, Spanggur Gap, Magar Hill, Mukhpari, Rezang La and Reqin La (Rechin mountain pass) from August 28 to 30.

These heights make it possible for Indian troops to monitor the PLA garrison, positions and roads in Moldo, and have served as an “effective back pressure point” to influence talks between the two countries.

Times of India