100 UK MPs and Lords Write to Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Farmers’ Protest in India | India News
JALANDHAR: More than 100 UK MPs and Lords have signed a cross-party letter to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson expressing concern about farmers’ protests in India. They have urged him to raise it with the Indian prime minister the next time they work closely together. They have also expressed hope that the current deadlock will be resolved quickly.
The letter was made public with the names of the MPs and Lords who were signed by Slough MP Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi. “We believe that his visit to India has been canceled, but he intends to meet his Indian counterpart soon. Given the urgency of this matter, could you confirm that you will definitely convey to the Prime Minister of India the heartfelt anxieties of our constituents, our hopes for a speedy resolution of the current impasse, and also for the democratic human right of citizens to protest peacefully? “the letter says
The letter mentions that its constituents, especially those from Punjab and other parts of India, were horrified to see the use of force against the protesters. The issue has galvanized both the Indian diaspora community, especially that of a Punjabi or Sikh background, and others who have land or ties to agriculture in India, tens of thousands participated in global protests, including the UK, the letter mentions.
He also mentioned a previous cross-letter sent to Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab to raise the matter with his Indian counterpart.
Dhesi also uploaded a video in Punjabi giving details of this letter.
The letter was made public with the names of the MPs and Lords who were signed by Slough MP Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi. “We believe that his visit to India has been canceled, but he intends to meet his Indian counterpart soon. Given the urgency of this matter, could you confirm that you will definitely convey to the Prime Minister of India the heartfelt anxieties of our constituents, our hopes for a speedy resolution of the current impasse, and also for the democratic human right of citizens to protest peacefully? “the letter says
The letter mentions that its constituents, especially those from Punjab and other parts of India, were horrified to see the use of force against the protesters. The issue has galvanized both the Indian diaspora community, especially that of a Punjabi or Sikh background, and others who have land or ties to agriculture in India, tens of thousands participated in global protests, including the UK, the letter mentions.
He also mentioned a previous cross-letter sent to Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab to raise the matter with his Indian counterpart.
Dhesi also uploaded a video in Punjabi giving details of this letter.