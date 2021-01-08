‘Will we guarantee women’s safety with such behavior?’: Priyanka Gandhi criticizes NCW member for rape of Budaun

Opinion

Congress Secretary General Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday criticized a member of the National Commission for Women (NCW) for his remarks against the gangrape in Uttar Pradesh’s Budaun and questioned whether the safety of women could be guaranteed with such behavior. A 50-year-old Anganwadi worker was gang-raped and killed by a priest and his two assistants in Budaun district on January 3. All of the defendants have been arrested by the state police.

“Can we guarantee the safety of women with this behavior? Members of the Women’s Commission blame the rape victim. The Budaun administration is concerned about who leaked the victim’s post-mortem result, ”Priyanka Gandhi wrote on Facebook in Hindi.

NCW’s Chandramukhi Devi had stoked the controversy when he reportedly blamed the Budaun rape victim, saying that if the woman did not go alone, the crime could have been prevented. “I think if she (the victim) had not gone out at night or had been accompanied by a family member, perhaps this incident could have been avoided,” Devi said while addressing reporters after meeting the victim’s family. He added that the victim could also have been saved if the police had shown speed.

Gandhi cited another reported rape incident from Moradabad and said that women would never forgive this administrative system. Remember that right now, the Moradabad victim is fighting a battle against death in another horrific rape case. Women will not forgive this administrative system and this misfortune, ”she said.

On Wednesday, the congressional leader alleged that something was amiss in the Uttar Pradesh administration regarding the safety of women.

NCW President Rekha Sharma condemned Devi’s behavior, saying that women had the right to move whenever and wherever they wanted. When asked if he supported Devi’s comments, Sharma said: “No, I don’t know … I don’t know how and why the member said this, but women have every right to follow his will whenever and wherever they want. “. want. It is the duty of society and the state to make places safe for women. “

