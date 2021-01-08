‘Vaccine for Indians in the days to come’ – Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan

Opinion

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan praised scientists and doctors for their work in the field of developing the coronavirus (Covid-19) vaccine and said the vaccines will be provided to the people of the country in the next days.

He spoke after visiting the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai to review the arrangements for the Covid-19 vaccine trial that is taking place today.

Read also | 2nd Nationwide Vaccination Test Today – Everything You Need to Know

“In a short period of time, India has done well developing vaccines. In the coming days, in the near future, we should be able to administer these vaccines to our compatriots. It will be given to our healthcare professional followed by front-line workers, ”Dr. Harsh Vardhan told reporters. The Tamil Nadu Minister of Health, Dr. C Vijayabaskar, was also present on the occasion.

“We have made sure that every detail is passed on to the people from the national level down to the grassroots level. Lakhs of trained health workers and the process continues, ”added Vardhan.

A drill was conducted in eight districts from December 28 to 29, and the first nationwide drill was held on January 2. On Friday, the drill will be held in 33 states in the second round of drills nationwide.

Read also: Before the second trial, the Center says the vaccine will be delivered shortly; Alert 4 states as Covid-19 cases increase

“On January 2 we did a drill in almost 125 districts of the country and today we are doing it throughout the country except in the three states that did it before,” he said. Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Arunachal Pradesh will not participate in this drill as they have already conducted it in all their districts.

“Request the NGOs that work in the health field to help in the proper development of the Covid-19 vaccination program and the mobilization of the beneficiaries in the best possible way,” he said.

The Union minister also said that a three-day national immunization campaign against polio will begin on 17 January. “This is essential to maintain the overall level of immunity in our country, particularly as it relates to polio,” he said.