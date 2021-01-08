India Top Headlines

UP, Haryana, Punjab and Odisha Also Report Bird Deaths | India News

Bird deaths were reported in at least four new states: Haryana, Punjab, Odisha and Uttar Pradesh, including as a core team surveyed Alappuzha bird flu-affected areas in Kerala on Thursday to assess the situation after the H5N8 virus outbreak. . Kerala is the most affected among the four states where avian influenza was confirmed after bird samples tested positive. The other three states are Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh.

The three-member core team visited the places affected by bird flu – Karuvatta, Pallippad and Thakazhi – and inspected the slaughter of birds. It will report on the spread of bird flu, the characteristics of the virus and whether the selection methods meet the core guidelines. The team is also studying the public health risk of H5N8.

In UP, an alert sounded after several crows were found dead in Sonbhadra on Wednesday. Samples have been sent to determine if they died from the H5N8 virus. In Punjab, four crows and a crane were found dead in Gurdaspur district on Thursday.

In neighboring Himachal Pradesh, around 355 migratory birds were found dead in the Pong Dam lake area in Kangra district on Thursday, bringing the number of migratory birds killed to 3,410. Ten crows were killed in the Jind district of Haryana on Wednesday. “We have formed teams at the block level to study the situation closely,” said Ravinder Hooda, deputy director of the state department of animal husbandry and dairy.

In Odisha, nearly 120 poultry were found dead in Khurda district on Thursday. However, none of them tested positive for the virus, said the director of the department of fisheries and animal resources, Ratnakar Rout. In Rajasthan, another 375 birds were found dead on Thursday, more than the 297 deaths reported a day earlier.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka government put its border districts with Kerala on high alert on Thursday for the supply of poultry products after six crows were found dead in Dakshina Kannada district on Tuesday. “We have sent the samples for testing,” said Health Minister K Sudhakar.

Intensify surveillance: center informs states

In the wake of the unusual mortality of poultry, crows, and migratory birds in Kerala, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh, the Center on Thursday called on these states to be prepared for any avian influenza eventuality and to ensure a stock sufficient personal protective equipment and accessories necessary for slaughter operations. The National Disaster Management Authority held a meeting with all state officials from the animal husbandry and health departments and the State Disaster Management Authorities to assess preparedness and advise on intensive surveillance in the affected areas.

