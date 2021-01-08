‘To protect the people of Delhi’: Delhi government announces rules for UK returnees

Opinion

The Delhi government on Friday announced a set of rules for people returning to the national capital from the virus-hit UK in order to prevent the influx of Covid-19 cases.

“Anyone arriving from the UK and testing positive will be isolated in an isolation facility. The negatives will be taken to a quarantine facility for 7 days, followed by 7 days of home quarantine, ”Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted.

To protect the inhabitants of Delhi from exposure to the UK virus, Del govt makes imp. Anyone arriving from the UK who tests positive will be isolated in an isolation facility. The negatives will be taken to a quarantine center for 7 days followed by 7 days of home quarantine pic.twitter.com/hYDsaOn8q1 – Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 8, 2021

He further said that this has been done “to protect the inhabitants of Delhi from exposure to the UK virus.”

Four more Delhi residents had tested positive for the new strain of coronavirus, sources said Thursday, even as Health Minister Satyendar Jain called on the Center to extend the ban on flights between India and the UK until the end of January.

The total number of people infected with the mutant variant of Covid-19 that was first detected in the UK now stands at 13 in Delhi.

Four more samples submitted for genome sequencing have been found positive, as part of the door-to-door medical check-up of people who had recently arrived from the UK and people who came into contact with them in the city, the sources said.