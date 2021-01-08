India Top Headlines

The DGCA issues guidelines to airlines for the transport of Covid-19 vaccines | India News

NEW DELHI: Aviation regulator DGCA on Friday issued guidelines for all aircraft operators planning to transport Covid-19 vaccines packed in dry ice to various parts of the country.

Dry ice transforms into carbon dioxide gas at temperatures above -78 degrees Celsius under normal atmospheric pressure and is therefore classified as “dangerous goods” by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), he said.

“All operators engaged in the transport of Covid-19 vaccines packed with dry ice must establish the maximum amount of dry ice that can be loaded in a given cargo hold or on the main deck (passenger cabin) when a passenger version for all cargo operations, “said the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

The country is preparing for the launch of the Covid-19 vaccines and the second national drill in the campaign was carried out on January 8.

India’s drug regulator approved the Oxford Covid-19 Covishield vaccine, manufactured by the Serum Institute, and indigenously developed Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin for restricted emergency use in the country.

