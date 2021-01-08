India Top Headlines

The budgeting session will start soon, it will be fully executed: Birla | India News

DEHRADUN: Lok Sabha Chairman Om Birla, who was here on Friday for an outreach and familiarization program for Panchayati Raj institutions, said the Union budget session will start soon and will be “normal and run its full course. “.

The session is expected to begin on January 29 and last until April 8, and the Union Budget will be presented on February 1. Birla said that all precautions will be taken to prevent the spread of Covid-19, reports Kautilya Singh.

“The government will issue the procedure and rules for the vaccination of parliamentarians before the session begins,” he said. “The increase in the number of positive cases (of Covid-19) was a great challenge (in the previous session). Now, the session will start on time. There will be an hour for questions and all matters will be discussed, ”he said.

