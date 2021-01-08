ten-officers-suspended-in-nagar-of-uttarakhand-in-the-usa-for-alleged-involvement-in-illegal-activities

Opinion

Ten officers from two police stations in Uttarakhand’s Udham Singh Nagar were suspended on Friday for their alleged involvement in extortion, illegal mining and absence from duty, Police Superintendent Daleep Singh Kunwar said.

In October, 10 policemen were suspended for their involvement in illegal mining. Eight others were also removed and linked to police lines in Rudrapur on the same charges.

Two of the officers suspended Friday were held responsible for the escape of a person involved in a shooting incident.