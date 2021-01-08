Snowfall warning for hills; Chance of light rain in the Northwest Plains today

Opinion

Rain and snow are likely today over the western Himalayas and light rains are expected in some parts of the northwestern plains, including Punjab, Haryana, northeastern Rajasthan and western Uttar Pradesh, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD ).

Under the influence of a new western disturbance such as a cyclonic circulation over the western parts of Afghanistan, it is likely that today snowfall is falling on the hills and light rains on the plains.

Due to a cyclonic circulation over the southeastern Arabian Sea and another cyclonic circulation over the southern coast of Tamil Nadu, widespread rains with isolated heavy falls and moderate storms and lightning are likely to occur in the southern Indian peninsula during the next 2-3 days.

Heavy to very heavy rain is likely over Kerala, Mahe and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal for the next 24 hours.

Influenced by a trough (low pressure area) in the low-level easterly winds from the coast of Karnataka to the coast of Maharashtra at lower tropospheric levels; Isolated or scattered showers with moderate thunderstorms and lightning are very likely over Maharashtra for the next 2 days.

In northwestern India, minimum temperatures are likely to drop by 3-4 degrees Celsius in most parts over the next 4-5 days.

Cold waves are likely in Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan on January 8 and 9.

Due to the abundant available moisture and other favorable weather characteristics, dense to very dense fog is likely to be present in parts of Punjab and Haryana, and dense fog is likely to be present in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, northern Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, northern Rajasthan and northern Madhya Pradesh.