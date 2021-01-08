India Top Headlines

Second Covid Inoculation Test Performed, Vardhan Says Vaccines Will Be Available In Coming Days | India News

NEW DELHI: The second Covid-19 vaccination drill took place on Friday in 736 districts of 33 states and Union territories with Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, who oversaw the trial in Tamil Nadu, and said that inoculating the entire population of the country would soon become a reality.

He said vaccines will be available in the coming days and priority will be given to those at risk, such as healthcare professionals.

The General Directorate of Civil Aviation (DGCA), for its part, issued guidelines for all aircraft operators that plan to transport Covid-19 vaccines packed in dry ice to various parts of the country.

If vaccines packed in dry ice are transported in the passenger cabin of an aircraft, then the flight crew must be adequately trained on the dangers and risks of their transport, the aviation regulator noted.

Dry ice transforms into carbon dioxide at temperatures above -78 degrees Celsius under normal atmospheric pressure and is therefore classified as “dangerous goods” by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), he said.

The Health Ministry said the goal of the drill was to simulate the actual vaccine administration event. All vaccination campaign planning, including beneficiary registration, micro-planning, and vaccination at planned session locations, was tested under the leadership of the district collector or district magistrate.

The drill also aimed to familiarize state, district, bloc and hospital level officials on all aspects of the Covid-19 deployment.

After reviewing the trial at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai, Vardhan said the Center has started a new Covid platform to track the details of potential vaccine recipients and also issue them electronic certificates.

India, he said, has done extremely well in developing vaccines in the shortest time possible.

“We are in the process of ensuring that in the coming days, also in the near future, we can give these vaccines to our compatriots, starting of course prioritizing those who are most at risk, our health professionals, health.” public and private sector workers followed by frontline workers, ”he added.

Vardhan also visited the Government Omandurar Hospital in Chennai and some other centers.

He said the HLL Biotech Limited (HBL) Integrated Vaccine Complex, which has not been functional for six months, will soon be optimally used to produce Covid-19 vaccines.

The government has spent more than 600 million rupees to establish the state-of-the-art facilities in Chengalpattu, he said.

HBL is a 100% subsidiary of HLL Lifecare Limited, an Indian government company under the Ministry of Family Health and Welfare.

Meanwhile, the Indian Medical Association has asked all its members to actively participate in the Covid-19 vaccination campaign across the country.

“As everyone knows that the Covid-19 vaccine will be available in the immediate future, it becomes our natural responsibility to help the vaccination campaign in a professional way,” the medical corps said in a statement.

“With the SARS-CoV-2 vaccination at our doorstep, it is worth remembering that indigenous vaccines have been developed after the tireless efforts of Indian scientists in collaboration with the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) and the National Institute. Virology (NVI), “he said.

The first national drill was held on January 2, which, according to the Ministry of Health, helped to solve any technical problems in the final execution and the improvement of operating procedures.

India’s drug regulator has approved Oxford Covid-19 Covishield vaccine, manufactured by the Serum Institute, and Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin developed indigenously for restricted emergency use in the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the chief ministers of all states on Monday to discuss the Covid-19 situation and the deployment of vaccination in the country, the PMO said.

On Thursday, Vardhan interacted with health ministers and senior secretaries and additional senior secretaries from all states and territories in the union via videoconference to review drill readiness. He

The drill was held at three session sites in 736 districts in 33 states and union territories.

In Maharashtra, where the campaign took place in 32 out of 36 districts, Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that there are still “some areas in the overall system where we need to improve efficiency in terms of updating data, delivering SMS and training of local personnel for inoculation “.

Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar said the state is expected to receive 13.90,000 vials of the Covid-19 vaccine in a day or two, and it is likely to be administered from January 11.

“We have registered 6.30 lakh health professionals in Karnataka to date. Those who are left out, may be in some medical or dental faculties, we have asked them to register,” he told reporters after visiting a private hospital in Bangalore where the test was carried out.

Reference page