Robotic Technology Deployed by Air India to Disinfect Inside Aircraft | India News

NEW DELHI: Air India Express has become the first airline in India to use robotic technology to clean and disinfect the interior of aircraft using a robotic ultraviolet device.

“The airline today contracted at Delhi airport a robotic UV (ultraviolet) device equipped with a UV disinfection lamp system to disinfect its Boeing 737-800 aircraft,” Air India Express said in a statement on Thursday.

Air India Express said there are plans to extend this technology to its aircraft that operate from other airports in its network in the country.

The robotic device has been specifically designed to disinfect aircraft seats, the areas under the seats, the interior of the upper luggage compartment, the ceiling of the aisle, the window panels, the cabin instrumentation area, the switch panel of the ceiling and the interior of virus and bacteria.

Equipped with folding arms, UV-C light reaches hard-to-reach areas while doing manual “in-cab” disinfection.

The technology has been tested and approved by the NABL (National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration) laboratory for its efficiency in disinfecting surfaces from germs, bacteria and viruses, according to a statement from the airline.

The technology was launched in India in collaboration with the ground handling agency AISATS.

