India Top Headlines

Rain is likely in various parts of the country this month: IMD | India News

NEW DELHI: Several parts of the country, mainly southern India, are likely to receive a fair amount of rain this month, India’s meteorological department (IMD) said on Friday.

There is the possibility of cold wave conditions over Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana and northern Rajasthan on January 11-12, and above-normal rains in southern India on January 14-28, IMD said.

For the week starting January 7-13, cumulatively, it is highly likely that there will be above normal rainfall in the south of the peninsula and central India, with below average rainfall / snow likely normal in the western Himalayan region.

Under the influence of the cyclonic circulation over the southeast of the Arabian Sea and another cyclonic circulation over the south of the coast and the neighborhood of Tamil Nadu, it is very likely that during the next 2-3 days there will be quite widespread rains with isolated strong falls and moderate storms and lightning in the southern peninsula of India.

Under the influence of a trough in low-level easterly winds from the Karnataka coast to the Maharashtra coast, isolated or scattered showers with moderate thunderstorms and lightning in isolated locations most likely over Maharashtra for the next 2 days.

Thereafter, under the influence of a new wave from the east, it is very likely that there will be quite widespread rains with isolated strong falls over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal and Kerala and Mahe on 10 and 11 January.

Due to the prevailing dry north / northwest winds in most of Northwest India, the minimum temperature will gradually drop from 3 to 5 degrees Celsius over the next 4 to 5 days, leading to cold wave conditions in Uttarakhand, Punjab , Haryana and northern Rajasthan during January 11. 12.

“Due to the abundant moisture available in the lower tropospheric levels and other favorable meteorological characteristics, the dense to very dense fog in isolated foci most likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and western Uttar Pradesh and the dense fog over Delhi, eastern from Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and northwestern Madhya Pradesh in the morning hours of January 9 and 10, “IMD said.

There will likely be no significant rainfall in the remaining parts of the country during the week, the IMD added.

For the week of January 14-20, due to the absence of any active western disturbances, below normal rain / snow is likely also in the western Himalayan region.

In southern India, from January 21 to 28, the rains are very likely to be above normal in the extreme southeast of the peninsula and below normal in the western Himalayan region. There will be dry weather in the rest of the country, added IMD.

Original source