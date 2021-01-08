prime-minister-modi-will-meet-with-all-chief-ministers-on-january-11-to-discuss-the-launch-of-the-covid-19-vaccination

India

Updated: Jan 8, 2021 8:46 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet with top ministers from all states and territories in the Union via video conference to discuss the launch of the Covid-19 vaccine on January 11, the ANI news agency reported. The prime minister will also discuss the current pandemic situation in the nation with top ministers at 4pm on Monday.

The meeting comes after the Ministry of Health recently conducted two cycles of dry vaccine across the country. The Health Ministry had carried out its second dry vaccine run on Friday to verify the readiness of the states and territories of the Union before the launch of the vaccine. The first trial of the vaccine was carried out on January 2 in more than 700 districts across the country.

A panel of government experts approved two Covid-19 vaccines on January 1. Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin and Serum Institute of India’s Covishield was built in partnership with AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford for emergency use. The government has also said that medical care and frontline workers will be prioritized in the first phase of vaccination. State governments, panchayats, and municipalities receive constant training to ensure the delivery of the Covid-19 vaccine in the last mile. The government also hopes to purchase at least 50-60 million doses of vaccine, as its goal is to vaccinate 30 million people in the first phase.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured the nation’s citizens that India will complete the world’s largest inoculation campaign and praised the scientists and manufacturers of the “Made in India” vaccines last week after the expert panel approved vaccines. Prime Minister Modi has also assured India’s neighbors and foreign nations that the Indian government will deploy its vaccine development and manufacturing capabilities for the benefit of the world. The prime minister had recently held a meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and assured her that India will help Germany and the EU with Covid-19 vaccines.