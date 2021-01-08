prime-minister-modi-to-open-the-divas-pravasi-bharatiya-2021-convention-tomorrow

Opinion

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will open the 16th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas on Saturday in a virtual event. The theme of the convention, which aims to encourage the Indian diaspora to be part of the socio-economic development in India, is “Contribute to Aatmanirbhar Bharat,” the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a statement.

Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas takes place in the country every year to maintain and nurture the symbiotic relationship between India and its diaspora, and to address the development challenges facing the country.

The convention will have three segments, the official statement read. It will also feature a keynote address by the main guest, HE Mr. Chandrikapersad Santokhi, Honorable President of the Republic of Suriname.

The PBD Convention will include two Plenary Sessions: ‘The role of the diaspora in Atmanirbhar Bharat’ and ‘Facing the post-covid challenges: scenarios in health, economy, social and international relations’.

“The first Plenary on the role of the diaspora in Aatmanirbhar Bharat, will feature speeches by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Minister of Trade and Industry, while the second Plenary on Facing Post Covid Challenges – Scenario in Health, Economy, Social Relations and International, will be led by the Minister of Health and Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, ”said the PMO statement.

President Ram Nath Kovind will address the closing session.

The names of Pravasi Bharatiya Samman awardees for 2020-21 will also be announced, awarded to selected members of the Indian diaspora to recognize their achievements and honor their contributions in various fields, both in India and abroad.

The winners of the Bharat ko Janiye Online Youth Contest will also be announced.