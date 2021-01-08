‘PM Modi should take the first injection of the Covid-19 vaccine’: Tej Pratap Yadav

Opinion

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tej Pratap Yadav joined the growing voices of opposition leaders who are against receiving the coronavirus (Covid-19) vaccine when it becomes available in the country. Yadav said on Friday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should direct and take the first injection of the Covid-19 vaccine, after which others will also receive it.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi should take the first injection of the Covid-19 vaccine, then, we will also take it,” said the Bihar politician, the ANI news agency reported.

The RJD leader’s comments come against the background of the unconditional disapproval of various opposition leaders, including Congressman Manish Tewari and Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav.

Earlier this week, Bihar Prime Minister Nitish Kumar said on Tuesday that the state government was prepared to administer Covid 19 vaccines across the state.

“We are prepared to administer vaccination in Bihar,” he said in a function, detailing the priority list for Covid-19 vaccination.

“Vaccination will be carried out in accordance with the guidelines of the Center and priority will be given to those who are over 50 years of age or are involved in professions such as health, frontline workers, priority age groups, public representatives, all committed people government, contract workers, shopkeepers, traders and all vulnerable groups, etc. ”, The CM had said.

Congressional leaders Manish Tewari, Shashi Tharoor and Jairam Ramesh have raised concerns regarding Covaxin, the vaccine manufactured by Bharat Biotech and recently approved by the Comptroller General of Drugs of India (DCGI). “Several eminent etymologists and other physicians have expressed surprise that this vaccine has been approved without the completion of phase III trials,” Tewari said. “This obviously raises questions regarding the efficacy of the vaccine.”

“In other words, those Indians who would be given Covaxin would, in effect, be volunteers for the required third-stage clinical trial, without mandatory ‘informed consent’. This is, to put it mildly, highly unusual. It is also ethically questionable, ”Tharoor said.

In a tweet, Ramesh said: “Bharat Biotech is a top tier company, but it is puzzling that internationally accepted protocols related to phase 3 trials are being modified for Covaxin. Health Minister @drharshvardhan should clarify. “

The parliamentary permanent committee on home affairs led by Congressional leader Anand Sharma also recommended caution in granting emergency approval to vaccines.