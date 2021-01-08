Opposition in Kerala boycotts governor’s speech and protests outside the Assembly

Opinion

The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) opposition boycotted Governor Arif Mohammad Khan’s speech at the Kerala Assembly on Friday on the first day of the budget session.

Opposition lawmakers, who arrived with banners and posters, raised slogans against Prime Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the spokesman when Khan arrived to deliver his customary speech. They said it was the most corrupt government the state has ever seen.

Spokesperson P Sreeramakrishnan faces the ire of the opposition after the Customs department delivered a notice to his additional private secretary K Ayyappan regarding the dollar smuggling case. Ayyappan appeared before the customs team for questioning on Friday morning.

The governor asked opposition legislators to fulfill their constitutional obligation. “I am fulfilling my constitutional duty. It is hoped that no obstruction will be created while the governor fulfills his constitutional duty, ”Khan said in his speech.

Then he listed the achievements and actions of the left government in his term of more than four and a half years.

The opposition then left the Assembly and organized a sit-in in front of the House, raising slogans and displaying banners and posters.

Meanwhile, the governor continued his speech, saying that the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government has faced challenges since the Covid-19 pandemic struck.

Kerala was also the first state to announce a 20 billion rupee pandemic aid package. The southern state also declared the minimum price for 16 vegetables produced in the state, he said.

This is the last session of the government as elections will be held in Kerala in four months.