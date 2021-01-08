LIVE updates from the farmers’ protest: 8th round of talks between government and agricultural leaders today

Opinion

The ongoing farmer agitation against the three controversial farm laws entered the 44th on Friday, when the eighth round of talks between the government and farm union leaders is scheduled. The talks, which will begin at 2 pm, come a day after farmers protesting at various Delhi borders staged a tractor march in what they have called a “dress rehearsal” for the Republic Day parade. Addressing a press conference last week, agricultural union leaders had announced a number of programs, including the aforementioned tractor march, which they said would be carried out for the government to repeal all three agricultural laws. They had also said that on January 26, on the occasion of Republic Day, thousands of tractors will enter the national capital and hold their own parade.

Seven rounds of talks between the two sides failed to resolve the stalemate, with the government signing the laws will not be repealed, while farmers hold firm on a complete reversal. The sixth round of talks, on December 30, had raised hopes for a resolution, as the two sides reached consensus on two of the four farmers’ demands. However, nothing came out of the seventh round on January 4, with a legal guarantee for the Minimum Support Price (MSP) and a total repeal of the three laws being the two sticking points. The government has offered to make amendments to the laws, as well as form a committee made up of members from both sides to review them, but the proposals have been rejected by farmers.

Follow all the live updates from the 44th day of the farm law protests here:

The eighth round of talks will take place today at 2:00 p.m.

