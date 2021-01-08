Just Before Talks, Government Says Hopeful of Solving Farmers’ Problems | India News

India Top Headlines

Just Before Talks, Government Says Hopeful of Solving Farmers' Problems

NEW DELHI: Hours before the eighth round of formal talks between the Center and farmer groups protesting three recent farm laws, the Union Minister of State for Agriculture Kailash Choudhury hoped that Friday’s meeting would result in a resolution.

The eighth round of talks between three Union ministers – Narendra Singh Tomar, Piyush Goyal and Som Parkash – and the 40 farmers unions protesting to end farmers’ agitation is scheduled to start in Vigyan Bhawan here at 2 p.m.

Just before the talks, Union Agriculture Minister Tomar is likely to call Interior Minister Amit Shah to discuss the issue, the sources said.

Speaking to PTI, Choudhury said: “I am hopeful that a resolution will be reached at Friday’s meeting. We could have ended the deadlock if the protesting farmers’ unions had discussed the issues raised at the first meeting.”

There was no demand for repeal of the three farm laws at the first meeting, he added.

Stating that the new laws enacted by the Center are in the interest of farmers, Choudhury said the laws are just the beginning, adding that unions are agitating against the laws under the “influence of the arhtiyas (commissioners).”

“Next will come the Pesticides (Management) Bill and the Seed Bill. At that time too, farmers may be wrong,” he said.

When asked if the Center would encourage Punjab religious leaders to mediate between the government and protesting farmers, Choudhury said: “We welcome everyone. We want a resolution. If you are willing to speak in that direction, we give you welcome “.

The head of Punjab’s Nanaksar Gurdwara, Baba Lakha, a renowned religious leader of the state, met with Tomar on Thursday and wanted to mediate between the Center and protesting farmers.

The last seven rounds of talks between the Center and protesting farmers were inconclusive, although there was a breakthrough at the December 30 meeting when the government agreed to two demands from agitator farmers related to the electricity subsidy and burning of stubble.

