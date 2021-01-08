JD (U) and BJP discuss the expansion of the Bihar cabinet, the first meeting since the Arunachal shake

Opinion

Bhupender Yadav, the BJP Head of Bihar, and Bihar State President Dr. Sanjay Jaiswal, the two BJP deputy CMs met with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to discuss cabinet expansion and council elections days after the split suffered by Nitish Kumar’s party in Arunachal Pradesh, where all but one party’s MLA passed to the BJP.

The JD (U) had won seven seats in last year’s assembly elections in Arunachal Pradesh and had become the main opposition group while the BJP had come to power.

The meeting takes on significance as it was the first senior leadership meeting of two alliance partners after the developments in Arunachal Pradesh.

NDA sources said the discussion between the two parties centered on the proposed ministerial expansion that will take place after January 14 and the Legislative Council elections for two seats scheduled for January 28. The seats were vacated after the election of Sushil Kumar Modi to Rajya Sabha and the election. from MLC Binod Narayan Jha to the Legislative Assembly.

Although both seats belong to the BJP quota, NDA sources say, they can go to JD (U) to accommodate ministers Ashok Chowdhary and VIP leader Mukesh Sahani.

Earlier in the afternoon, Yadav and Jaiswal had a closed-door meeting with JD (U) national president RCP Singh at JD (U) party office for 30 minutes.

“It was a normal courtesy call. RCP Singh has been elected National President of JD (U). I came to congratulate you on behalf of my party. He has a long administrative and organizational experience, ”Yadav said after meeting Singh.

The JD (U) corresponded to the gesture minimizing the developments of Arunachal.

“We are not sad. We are never sad and we live happily, ”Singh said after the meeting. “Everything (the expansion of the cabinet) will be done at the right time. The top leadership is in contact with the prime minister, ”he added.

Yadav said no other matter was discussed. “The NDA government under Nitish Kumar is strong. The issue of cabinet expansion is not a big deal. Everything will be done at the appropriate time, ”Yadav said.