jammu-srinagar-national-highway-is-closed-for-the-fifth-day-due-to-slippery-stretches-and-landslides

Vehicular traffic on the 270 km long Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH44) remained suspended for the fifth day in a row on Thursday due to slippery stretches around the Jawahar Tunnel (JT) and landslides in some places along the highway. between Banihal and Udhampur.

According to SSP, Traffic, National Highway, JS Johar, although the section of road between Nashri and the southern portal of the Jawahar Tunnel was cleared and made available for one-way traffic in most places, it still needed to be cleared by full on the other side of the JT into the Kashmir valley.

The landslide and rocks had not yet been cleaned up at Samroli in Udhampur.

In Samroli, authorities had to blow up large rocks, which had blocked the road since Wednesday.

Johar reported that although no passengers were stranded in any of the danger zones along the road, more than 3,000 vehicles, including HMVs, were stranded between Udhampur and Jammu or in the Qazigund area.

The highway between Nashri and Banihal was cleared for one-way traffic in most places.

“As traffic resumes, only stranded vehicles will be allowed. No new traffic will be allowed, ”Johar said.

He said there were men and machinery at work to clear the road, but the road was still blocked in several places. Mughal Road, the alternate link road connecting the valley to the Jammu region via the Shopian-Rajouri axis, remained closed to traffic due to heavy snowfall.