India Top Headlines

Indian and Pak boys, who strayed for the LoC, swap sides News from India

JAMMU: Two teenagers, one each from J&K Poonch district and Pakistani-occupied Kashmir (PoK), who had inadvertently crossed to the other side of the Line of Control (LoC), switched sides on Friday in the presence of officials from the both sides.

Sharing the details of the repatriation, Udhampur-based defense spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Abhinav Navneet said: “Ali Haider (14) son of Mohd Sharief, a Mirpur resident in Pak-occupied Kashmir (PoK), crossed LoC inadvertently on December 31, while an Indian boy named Shabir (15), son of Mohammed Bashir from Mohalla Kaieyan Gunntreyian, Mendhar, also inadvertently crossed to the other side from Poonch sector on December 24. ”

Ali was found near a nallah (stream) in Poonch on December 31, 2020. “Upon questioning, he revealed that he is from PoK and wanted to go back to his family,” Coil Navneet said, adding: “The boy seemed innocent and clothing, food and shelter were immediately provided ”.

The spokesperson said: “On January 3, a request was made to the Pakistani authorities to return Ali on humanitarian grounds. They were also reminded of our earlier request to repatriate Shabir. “Pak authorities finally accepted the proposal on January 6.

With the support of the J&K police and civil administration, Ali was sent back to Pakistan through the Poonch-Rawalakot crossing, while Shabir was handed over to Indian authorities after 16 days in Pak’s custody, he said. Lieutenant Col Navneet.

Previously, the Poonch authorities and the Army had repatriated two teenagers from PoK who had inadvertently crossed into Indian Territory in early December last year.

Original source