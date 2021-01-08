india-will-carry-out-the-second-nationwide-vaccination-test-against-covid-19-today

Opinion

A second nationwide drill to test the country’s readiness to conduct a vaccination campaign against the gigantic coronavirus disease (Covid-19) will take place Friday in 737 districts in 33 states and Union territories.

Friday’s drill will be the largest in the country so far. The first nationwide drill on January 2 covered 74 districts. The first trial was conducted in just eight districts in four states from Dec. 28-29.

“The lessons learned from the previous exercises will be used to run another trial. What was missing before has been rectified and will be tested in Friday’s trial, ”Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan told Union states and territories in an online meeting on Thursday.

The planning of the vaccination campaign, including beneficiary registration, micro-planning and vaccination at the site of the planned session, will be tested under the leadership of the district collector or the district magistrate.

Read also | Third vaccination test covering all 11 districts of Delhi today

The trial will also familiarize officials at the state, district, block and hospital levels on all aspects of Covid-19 implementation.

This activity is intended to help managers strengthen the links between planning, implementation and reporting mechanisms, identify residual challenges prior to actual implementation, and provide confidence to program managers at all levels to carry out a smooth implementation of the vaccination campaign. .

The exercise consists of testing the Co-WIN digital platform, which is the backbone of the Covid-19 vaccine administration management system, to provide real-time information on vaccine stocks, their storage temperature and individualized monitoring of vaccines. beneficiaries of the Covid-19 vaccine.

This platform will assist program administrators at all levels through the automatic assignment of sessions for pre-enrolled beneficiaries, their verification, and the generation of a digital certificate upon successful completion of the vaccination schedule. At least 7.8 million beneficiaries have already registered on the platform.