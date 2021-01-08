india-to-chair-taliban-sanctions-committee-to-target-terrorists-and-backers

Opinion

On Friday, India tacitly criticized Pakistan for supporting cross-border terrorism as it announced that it will chair three key UN sanctions committees, including the Taliban sanctions committee, during 2021-22.

TS Tirumurti, India’s envoy to the UN, said the country was asked to chair three important subsidiary bodies of the Security Council: the Taliban sanctions committee or the 1988 sanctions committee, the counterterrorism committee and the committee. of Libya sanctions. The move follows India joining the Security Council as a non-permanent member for 2021-22.

India will chair the Taliban’s sanctions committee, also called the 1988 sanctions committee, as it was formed through resolution number 1988 in 2011 by splitting up the 1267 sanctions regime against al-Qaeda, at a time when there is a Growing concern around the world over the alarming levels of violence in Afghanistan that has been blamed on the Taliban.

“The Taliban sanctions committee, also called the 1988 sanctions committee, has always been a high priority for India, taking into account our strong interest and commitment to the peace, security, development and progress of Afghanistan,” Tirumurti said in a video message.

Without naming Pakistan, he added: “Our chairmanship of this committee at this juncture will help keep the focus on the presence of terrorists and their backers who threaten the peace process in Afghanistan. In our opinion, the peace process and violence cannot go hand in hand ”.

Following a recent visit to Pakistan by a Taliban delegation led by Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, videos emerged of the group’s leaders visiting terrorist training camps on Pakistani soil and meeting wounded fighters at a Karachi hospital. One of the videos showed Baradar, the group’s top negotiator at the Doha peace talks, telling Taliban members in Karachi that the group makes all decisions related to the peace talks after consulting with his leadership and the Council of Clerics based in Pakistan.

Referring to the counter-terrorism committee, to be chaired by India in 2022, Tirumurti noted that the panel was formed in the wake of the 9/11 terrorist attacks in New York and that India had led it during its last term as a non-permanent member. of the UN Security Council during 2011-12.

He also noted that India will chair the anti-terrorism committee on the 75th anniversary of the country’s independence. “The chairmanship of this committee has a special resonance from India, which has not only been at the forefront of the fight against terrorism, especially cross-border terrorism, but has also been one of its greatest victims,” ​​he said.

Libya’s sanctions committee, also known as the 1970 sanctions committee, is a “very important subsidiary body” of the Security Council that implements a sanctions regime, including a two-way arms embargo, asset freeze, ban on travel and measures to prevent the illicit export of oil, Tirumurti said.

India will chair this committee at a “critical juncture, when there is an international focus on Libya and on the peace process” in that country, he added.