India to chair crucial UN Security Council sanctions committees against Taliban and Libya, anti-terrorism panel India News

UNITED NATIONS: India will chair the crucial sanctions committees against the Taliban and Libya and the UN Security Council Counter-Terrorism Committee during her tenure as a non-permanent member of the powerful 15-nation UN body.

India, which has been at the forefront of long-standing efforts to reform the UN Security Council, began its two-year term on the Council last Friday.

“The UN Security Council establishes subsidiary bodies on specific issues, including sanctions regimes.

“I am pleased to announce that India has been asked to chair three important committees of the Security Council, including the Taliban Sanctions Committee, the Counter-Terrorism Committee (CTC) and the Libyan Sanctions Committee,” said the India’s Permanent Representative to UN Ambassador TS Tirumurti said in a video message on Thursday.

Tirumurti said that the Taliban Sanctions Committee, also known as the 1988 Sanctions Committee, has always been a “high priority” for India, taking into account the country’s strong interest and commitment to peace, security, development. and the progress of Afghanistan.

“Our chairmanship of this committee at this juncture will help keep the focus on the presence of terrorists and their backers who threaten the peace process in Afghanistan. In our opinion, the peace process and violence cannot go hand in hand, ”he said.

Tirumurti will chair the CTC in 2022, the year in which India will commemorate the 75th anniversary of its independence.

India will also chair the Counter-Terrorism Committee in 2022, which coincides with the 75th anniversary of India’s independence. The chairmanship of this committee has a special resonance for India, which has not only been at the forefront of the fight against terrorism, especially border terrorism, but has also been one of its greatest victims, ”he said.

Tirumurti said that the Libyan Sanctions Committee, also called the 1970 Sanctions Committee, is a “very important” subsidiary body of the Council, implementing the sanctions regime, including a two-way arms embargo on Libya and the assets freeze, a travel ban and measures. on the illicit export of oil.

“We will assume the chairmanship of this committee at a critical moment, when there is an international focus on Libya and the peace process,” he said.

The three committees are very important subsidiary bodies of the United Nations Security Council and the presidency of India is a resounding endorsement of the country’s leadership to lead the panels. India is a leading voice at the UN in the fight against the global scourge of terrorism, in particular the threat posed in the region by cross-border terrorism emanating from Pakistan.

India has stressed that fighting terrorism will be a key priority for her as she sits at the UN’s high table for the 2021-22 period.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said as a member of the Council, India will not hesitate to raise its voice against the enemies of humanity, including terrorism, and will always speak out in support of peace, security and prosperity.

Former Indian ambassador to the UN, Hardeep Singh Puri, had chaired the CTC during the 2011-12 period when India was last on the UN Security Council as a non-permanent member.

The CTC, established in the wake of the September 11 terrorist attack in the US, works to strengthen the capacity of UN member states to prevent terrorist acts both within their borders and between regions. It is assisted by the Executive Directorate of the Counter-Terrorism Committee (CTED), which carries out the agency’s policy decisions, carries out expert evaluations from each member state, and facilitates technical assistance against terrorism to the countries.

Tirumurti thanked the Permanent Representative of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Ambassador Rhonda King, who, as chair of the Informal Working Group on Security Council Working Methods, had brought this process to its logical conclusion.

The 1988 Sanctions Committee on the Taliban oversees the sanctions imposed by the Security Council. Individuals and entities are designated on the 1988 Sanctions List as individuals, groups, companies and entities associated with the Taliban who constitute a threat to the peace, stability and security of Afghanistan.

The committee designates individuals and entities to participate in the financing, planning, facilitation, preparation or performance of events; supply, sale or transfer of weapons; contract and support acts or activities of groups, companies and entities associated with the Taliban. The entities and individuals included in the list are subject to an asset freeze, a travel ban and an arms embargo.

Under the Libyan Sanctions Committee, all member states are obliged to prevent the sale or supply of weapons and related material to Libya; prevent the entry or transit through their territories of all persons included in the list; freeze all funds, other financial assets and economic resources that are owned or controlled, directly or indirectly, by the persons or entities listed.

The flag State of a designated vessel must instruct the vessel not to load, transport, or discharge oil, including crude oil and refined petroleum products, from Libya, among other measures.

In 2021, India, Norway, Kenya, Ireland and Mexico join the non-permanent members Estonia, Niger, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Tunisia and Vietnam and the five permanent members China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States in the Advice. It is the eighth time the country has sat at the mighty horseshoe table.

