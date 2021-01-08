India Top Headlines

India to Chair 3 Key UNSC Subsidiary Bodies | India News

NEW YORK: India was asked to chair three major Security Council committees, including the Taliban Sanctions Committee, the Counterterrorism Committee and the Libyan Sanctions Committee, India’s ambassador to the UN TS said on Friday. Tirumurti.

“Happy to announce that Flag of India #India will chair 3 key subsidiary bodies of @UN #SecurityCouncil during #IndiainUNSC (2021-22): Right Arrow Taliban Sanctions Committee, Right Arrow #Counterrorism Committee (for 2022), Right Arrow # Libya Sanctions Committee, “TS Tirumurti wrote in a tweet.

“The Taliban Sanctions Committee, also called the 1988 Sanctions Committee, has always been a high priority for India. Chairing this Committee at this juncture will help keep the focus on the presence of terrorists and their backers, who threaten the peace process in Afghanistan, “he added. Tirumurti said a video message attached to the tweet.

India will also chair the Counter-Terrorism Committee in 2022, which coincides with the 75th anniversary of India’s independence. The chairmanship of this Committee has a special resonance for India, which has not only been at the forefront of the fight against terrorism, especially cross-border terrorism. but it has also been one of its biggest victims, ”he said.

This Committee was formed in September 2001 shortly after the tragic 9/11 terrorist attack in New York, while India had chaired this Committee in the Security Council in 2011-12.

Tirumurti further stated that the Libyan Sanctions Committee, also called the 1970 Sanctions Committee, is a very important Subsidiary Body of the Council, implementing the sanctions regime, including a two-way arms embargo on Libya, an assets freeze, a travel ban, measures on illegal export of oil, etc. “We will assume the chairmanship of this Committee at a critical juncture when there is an international focus on Libya and its peace process,” he added.

Times of India