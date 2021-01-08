india-says-to-maintain-communications-with-china-for-a-total-disconnection-in-lac

Opinion

India said on Friday it was maintaining communications with China for a complete disconnection at the friction points in the Ladakh sector of the Royal Line of Control (LAC) in the context of a stalemate in efforts aimed at ensuring de-escalation.

At a meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination (WMCC) on border issues on December 18, the two sides reviewed developments on LAC and agreed to hold another meeting between senior military officials at an early date. However, the commanders have yet to meet, reflecting the differences between the two sides.

“As you know, the last round of the CMMC was held on December 18. The two sides agreed to hold the next round of senior commander meetings and are in constant communication through diplomatic and military channels in this regard,” the spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Anurag Srivastava said at a weekly press conference.

“Meanwhile, both sides have maintained communication at ground level to avoid misunderstandings and misjudgments, even as discussions continue to achieve complete disconnection in all areas of friction in accordance with existing bilateral agreements to restore peace and quiet, “he said, without giving details.

Also read: What India should and should not do in Nepal

The two sides had previously recognized that talks between military commanders had contributed to stability on the ground. The last two meetings between the military commanders were held on October 12 and November 6.

Tens of thousands of troops from both sides have barricaded themselves throughout LAC in subzero conditions after diplomatic and military talks failed to push for disengagement at sticking points in the Ladakh sector. Foreign Minister S Jaishankar has said that bilateral relations were “very significantly damaged” by Beijing’s violation of border agreements, and that the deployment of thousands of soldiers in LAC has led to relations to its most difficult phase.