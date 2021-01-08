‘India reports 82 positive cases of the new strain Covid-19’: Ministry of Health

Opinion

The total number of cases infected with the new strain of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) that was first reported in the UK is 82 in the country, the Union’s ministry of health and family welfare has stated.

The results are based on genome sequencing of Covid-19 positive samples published by the laboratories of the Indian Sars-Cov-2 Genomics Consortium (Insacog).

The central government created a network of 10 advanced laboratories across the country last month to intensify surveillance for the disease in the wake of mutations detected in the Sars-Cov-2 virus that causes Covid-19.

The 10 designated INSACOG laboratories are: NIBMG Kolkata, ILS Bhubaneswar, NIV Pune, CCS Pune, CCMB Hyderabad, CDFD Hyderabad, InSTEM Bengaluru, NIMHANS Bengaluru, IGIB Delhi and NCDC Delhi.

Of these labs doing genome sequencing, six have found samples positive for the new UK variant.

All patients have been kept in an isolated room in health care facilities designated by the respective state governments. Their close contacts have also been quarantined.

A full contact tracing has been started for fellow travelers, family contacts and others. Genome sequencing is currently being carried out on other samples.

From November 25 to December 23, 2020, around 33,000 passengers disembarked at various Indian airports in the UK.

All these passengers are being tracked and subjected by the states to RT-PCR tests to detect Covid-19.

The presence of the new UK variant has already been reported by countries such as Denmark, Holland, Australia, Italy, Sweden, France, Spain, Switzerland, Germany, Canada, Japan, Lebanon and Singapore.

Meanwhile, the country has been reporting a streak of low daily cases of the viral disease.

According to data from the Ministry of Health, only 18,139 people tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday in the country.

The number of new deaths due to Covid-19 has also stayed below 300 for the past two weeks.

“The overall numbers are declining, but there are some states where a surge in cases has been reported over the past few days, highlighting the need for people to strictly adhere to appropriate Covid-19 behavior, particularly using a mask keeping a distance of at least 6 feet from others, ”said an official from the Ministry of Health, requesting anonymity.