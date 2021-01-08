India Top Headlines

India is the only country that keeps its commitments on climate change: Prakash Javadekar | India News

CALCUTTA: The Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar said on Friday that India is the only country that keeps its commitments on climate action, despite accounting for only six to seven percent of total carbon emissions. in the world.

In a webinar organized by the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Merchants, Javadekar also stated that the country is not responsible for climate change, but is working to improve solar and renewable energy generation.

“India is the only country that is fulfilling its commitment to climate change, although it is not responsible for it. Several other countries are now preaching carbon neutralization, something that the Indian industry has embraced for itself. The Indian industry is taking measures itself. to be carbon neutral. And they are doing it responsibly, “he said.

Javadekar also said that the country should gradually switch to electric vehicles (EVs) to reduce pollution.

“The prices of electric vehicles, as of now, are at least 40 percent higher than their counterparts in the diesel and gasoline variants. But with the increase in the volume of sales of electric vehicles, the prices will go down,” he said .

The Union minister said that initially 3,000 battery charging stations will be installed along the Delhi-Chandigarh and Delhi-Agra highways.

The government has also allowed a battery swap policy, under which discharged batteries would be replaced at designated facilities.

Speaking about the economic crisis caused by Covid-19, Javadekar said that the government had injected Rs 30 lakh crore to boost specific sectors of the economy.

“This had helped the country follow the path of revival,” he added.

