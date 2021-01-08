India Top Headlines

I had asked the police to give me intelligence updates on the farmers’ protest: Amarinder Singh | India News

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said on Friday that he had “naturally asked” the police to provide him with regular intelligence updates related to the farmers’ protest in the national capital.

He said this while rejecting the opposition’s claim that he delegated police officers to “negotiate” with farmers protesting against the Center’s farm laws on the Delhi borders.

Calling the accusations “completely unfounded and malicious,” the CM in a statement said that it was not about delegating police officers to negotiate with farmers.

The CM said it had made it categorically clear that the ball was in the Center’s court, and that the Punjab government had no role to play in the negotiations.

With protests by farmers in his state long before the Delhi border unrest began, he had “naturally asked” police officers to give him regular intelligence reports and updates on the situation, not just from the national capital but also throughout Punjab, he said. Amarinder Singh.

It destroyed the “twisted and nonsensical” interpretation given to the presence of some Punjab police personnel at the farmers’ protest site.

It is the job of the state police to monitor the evolution of the situation and it is their job, both as chief minister and interior minister, to keep up to date on all developments, he added.

“Anyone who believes that a couple of policemen can negotiate with the farmers or persuade the Kisan leaders to accept the Center’s suggestions on amendments to the agricultural laws is really naive,” said the CM.

The Aam Aadmi Party, although citing some media reports on Thursday, had alleged that the CM had assigned two IPS agents from Punjab at the Singhu border to interact with peasant leaders to persuade them to accept the offer of the Center.

The CM said that both SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal and CM Arvind Kejriwal of Delhi, as well as their party colleagues, were resorting to “lies and deception in their desperation to cover up their own failures” throughout the crisis caused by the agricultural laws.

Pointing to Sukhbir’s claim that the resolutions passed in Punjab Vidhan Sabha against the three agricultural bills had not been sent to the governor, he said that Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chairman had clearly missed it.

“Or maybe he’s suffered from severe amnesia since his fellow party members, including his own brother-in-law Bikram Majithia, had accompanied me to the governor’s house to introduce the resolution and the three state amendment bills,” the prime minister said, advising Badal to seek medical help.

