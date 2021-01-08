Hindustan Times News Updates: Customs Department To Question Kerala President In Gold Smuggling Case And Latest News

Opinion

Here are today’s top news, analysis and views. Find out all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Customs Officials Ready to Question Kerala President in Gold Smuggling Case

The customs department, part of the multi-agency team investigating the sensational gold smuggling case, will question Kerala Assembly Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan after obtaining legal advice that the housing privilege will not apply in such cases. read more

‘Center to carry out the’ Know your Constitution ‘campaign in schools, universities’: Om Birla

The Center will soon carry out a campaign called “know your Constitution” in schools, colleges and universities across the country, Om Birla, president of Lok Sabha, said on Friday in Dehradun. Birla spoke about the campaign while chairing an event organized by the Uttarakhand panchayati raj department on the issue, Panchayati Raj System – Empowering Decentralized Democracy. read more

It is not just about repealing farm laws, there are other issues involved as well: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar

Haryana Prime Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Friday that a solution could have been reached during the meeting between the Center and agitating farmers if the only issue was the repeal of the three new agricultural laws. read more

Violence in the US Capitol: Democrats discuss Trump’s impeachment for the second time

On Friday, Congressional Democrats were weighing impeachment of U.S. President Donald Trump for an unprecedented second time after his supporters, inflamed by his false claims of voter fraud, stormed the U.S. Capitol. read more

India vs Australia: ‘He will rewind and watch it again’, Ravindra Jadeja hails Steve Smith’s career as his ‘best effort’

Friday was a near-perfect day on the field for India’s all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja at Sydney Cricket Ground. Coming down to the bowl on Day 2 of Test 3 against Australia, the visitors were at a point of annoyance, especially with Australia posting 166/2 on the stumps on Day 1. Read more

WATCH: Saree-clad gymnast Parul Arora wows the internet with her flawless triple flip

We all remember National Gold Medal-winning gymnast Parul Arora after a video of her performing various stunts and cartwheels in a saree went viral late last year. Now, the 23-year-old went viral again after the author and social activist shared a clip of the gymnast doing a triple flip in a purple sari on her Twitter. read more

WhatsApp clarifies that its new terms of service are for business chats

WhatsApp has been notifying users about its new terms of service that will take effect on February 8. The new policy change comes with this option to accept the updated terms or lose access to the WhatsApp account. read more

Rajiv Lakshman Deletes Photos With Rhea Chakraborty, Says Removed Due To ‘Irresponsible Choice Of Words’

Rajiv Lakshman deleted an Instagram post with Rhea Chakraborty, in which he called her ‘my girl’. He also took photos of her added to his Instagram stories, citing ‘unnecessary problems’ brought on by them. read more

Twitter thread urges netizens to share their unique AirPods covers, the results are just too adorable

In today’s edition of interesting Twitter threads, we would like to draw your attention to this cute thread about AirPods cases. Even if you are not an AirPods user, the cute case covers that come in different shapes, sizes and colors can make you scroll through this thread. read more

Amit Sadh: I don’t want to be a star, but there should be a place for everyone.

Bollywood actor Amit Sadh talks to HT City Entertainment editor Monika Rawal about his journey from film to film and web projects, the time there was a hiatus in his career, and how projects like Breathe and Sultan gave his career a new direction. Look here