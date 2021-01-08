India Top Headlines

Governor of Bengal to meet Amit Shah in Delhi tomorrow | India News

KOLKATA: Amid growing political turbulence in West Bengal, linked to the polls, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar will meet with Union Interior Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Saturday.

Dhankar had last met Amit Shah in October 2020.

“Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar will fly to New Delhi tonight. His commitments include visiting Union Interior Minister Amit Shah on January 9,” Raj Bhavan sources said.

Dhankhar, who had been at odds with the TMC government since taking office as governor of Bengal, has criticized the dispensation of Mamata Banerjee on several occasions for the “worsening” of the law and order situation in the state.

BJP leaders in Bengal have been demanding the imposition of the president’s rule in the state, citing “the breakdown of the rule of law” as the reason.

Elections for the 294-member Bengal assembly are likely to take place between April and May.

Times of India