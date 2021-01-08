France Will Not Allow China To Play Games Against India At UNSC, Says Emmanuel Bonne | India News
NEW DELHI: France it has been very supportive of India in the United Nations Security Council on the Kashmir issue, not allowing China to play any “procedural games,” a senior visiting French official said Thursday. Emmanuel Bonne, the diplomatic adviser to French President Emmanuel Macron, was here for the annual India-France strategic dialogue with the NSA Ajit Doval.
“On direct threats to India, we have always been very clear. Whether in Kashmir, we have been very supportive of India in the Security Council, we have not let the Chinese play any kind of procedural games. When it comes to the Himalayas, just check our statements, we have it perfectly clear. What we say publicly, we say to the Chinese also in private, there is no ambiguity, “said Bonne, speaking at a public event after the meeting with Doval.
France has also helped India in the past to get JeM leader Masood Azhar designated as a global terrorist by the UN. “When China breaks the rules, we have to be very solid and very clear and this is the meaning of our naval presence in the Indian Ocean,” he said, while delivering a lecture on “France and India: Partners for a stable and prosperous Indo -Peaceful ”
“On direct threats to India, we have always been very clear. Whether in Kashmir, we have been very supportive of India in the Security Council, we have not let the Chinese play any kind of procedural games. When it comes to the Himalayas, just check our statements, we have it perfectly clear. What we say publicly, we say to the Chinese also in private, there is no ambiguity, “said Bonne, speaking at a public event after the meeting with Doval.
France has also helped India in the past to get JeM leader Masood Azhar designated as a global terrorist by the UN. “When China breaks the rules, we have to be very solid and very clear and this is the meaning of our naval presence in the Indian Ocean,” he said, while delivering a lecture on “France and India: Partners for a stable and prosperous Indo -Peaceful ”