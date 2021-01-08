Fighting will continue if laws are not repealed, says agricultural leader Hannan Mollah

Opinion

All India Kisan Sabha Secretary General Hannan Mollah said on Friday that farmers will continue their fight against the Center’s controversial farm laws unless they are repealed and that the Republic Day tractor parade will continue as planned. The next round of talks between representatives of the Center and farmers is scheduled for January 15 after their eighth round of meetings ended in a stalemate. The Center told farmers it “cannot and will not repeal” the laws, while the farmers made it clear that the demonstrations would not stop until they were repealed.

“There was a heated discussion. We said that we want nothing more than the repeal of laws. We will not go to any court. This (repeal) will be made or we will continue to fight. Our parade on January 26 will continue as planned, ”Mollah was quoted as saying by the ANI news agency after the eighth round of talks.

According to the farm’s leader, Kavitha Kuruganti, the farmers were shouting slogans inside and saying: “Either we die or we win.” Another agricultural leader, Balbir Singh Rajewal, said they had also raised the issue of BJP leaders calling the Punjab protesters “Khalistanis”, referring to the Sikh separatist movement. “We told the government that this is very objectionable. On the one hand, the government is negotiating with the farmers, while the leaders of the ruling party are trying to cloud our movement all the time, ”he said.

The eight rounds of talks between farmers’ representatives and the Center have yielded no solution. However, the Center had said it will accept two of the farmers’ demands during talks held on December 30. The government had agreed not to pay farmers directly in cash in lieu of the agricultural energy subsidy, which farmers say would increase energy costs. for them. It also agreed to keep farmers outside the purview of an anti-pollution law that prescribes harsh penalties for burning crop residues.

Thousands of farmers have been protesting around the borders of the national capital for more than a month against the three controversial agricultural laws passed by the Center in September last year. Their demands are a repeal of the three laws, as well as a legal guarantee of minimum support prices set at the federal level. The laws remove restrictions on the purchase and sale of agricultural products, remove restrictions on storage under the Essential Products Act of 1955, and allow contract farming based on written agreements.