Eighth Round of Conversations Between the Center and Agricultural Leaders Today: Everything You Need to Know

The eighth round of talks between the Center and farm leaders on the three farm laws enacted in September is scheduled for Friday, even as protests over the legislation continue. Here’s everything you need to know about the laws, the protests, and the talks:

1. The seventh round of talks on the removal of the laws ended in a stalemate on Monday when three Union ministers leading the negotiations said it was impossible for them to commit to a rollback of the legislation without wider consultations.

2. The two sides agreed to continue talks on January 8 (Friday) even as agricultural unions toughened their stance, saying that farmers will drive to Delhi on their tractors for their own Republic Day parade if their dates are not met. demands to eliminate the laws. before January 26.

3. Tens of thousands of farmers on tractors held a rally near New Delhi on Thursday to put pressure on the government ahead of Republic Day.

4. Agricultural union leaders have said they were willing to intensify their agitation as the government was unwilling to give in.

5. The government has ruled out repealing the laws and has asked the agricultural unions to point out what they consider objectionable in the legislation.

6. You have also tried to discuss the demand for a law that guarantees guaranteed prices for 23 agricultural products known as minimum support prices (MSP).

7. The government has told agricultural leaders that it will review any clause that farmers have a problem with, but agricultural leaders have insisted on repealing the laws and introducing a law that guarantees the MSP.

8. Some progress was made in the sixth round of talks on December 30 when the Center agreed to exempt farmers from heavy fines for burning crop residues, as provided in an anti-pollution ordinance.

9. The government promised to continue with the current mechanism of granting subsidized energy for agricultural use. The discussion on the demands for the repeal of the three laws and MSP’s legal guarantee was postponed until January 8.

10. Farmers launched one of the biggest strikes in decades last month to force the Center to repeal all three laws.

11. Laws change the way farmers do business by creating free markets, as opposed to a decades-old network of government markets.

12. They allow traders to store essential commodities for future sales and establish a national framework for contract farming.

13. Peasant leaders have said that the government’s “ego problem” got in the way of solving problems.

14. They have insisted that they will not back down on their key demands for repeal and legal guarantee for the MSP, as thousands of farmers have crouched at various border points in Delhi for over a month against the laws.

15. Protesting farmers have stayed despite heavy rains and waterlogging at protest sites, in addition to severe cold weather conditions, saying the laws favor large corporations at their expense.

16. Agricultural leaders have said they will implement their new protest agenda, which includes pickets at the governor’s houses, toll plazas and boycotts of goods and services by the Reliance and Adani groups.