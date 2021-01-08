India Top Headlines

Dzukou Valley in the Northeast, Home to Rare Species, Burning for 10 Days | India News

For 10 days, aided by the reversing winds and the dryness of winter afternoons, the forests of the Dzukou Valley along the Nagaland-Manipur border have been burning. Four IAF helicopters, a contingent of 300 police, NDRF, SDRF, forestry officials and local volunteers are working, but more than 10 square kilometers of rich oak forests have been razed.

“We received news from the locals on December 29 in the afternoon about the smoke rising from the forests. We sent a team, but it got too dark at dusk and nothing could be done that day, ”said Kohima DFO Rajkumar M, who coordinates ground operations on the Nagaland side. YOU . “The local youths were stationed there… When the field officer got there the next morning, the fire seemed to be diminishing. But within hours, the strong winds fueled the fire again. ” Every time they try to put out the fire in one area, a change in wind direction redirects the fire to another. “The fire keeps moving.” The 90-square-kilometer green valley, which stretches across northern Manipur and southern Nagaland, has been prone to wildfires for decades, in 2015, 2012, 2010 and 2006.

There are no human dwellings within the forests, but they are home to rare and endangered birds: the great pheasant-like Tragopan of Blyth (Nagaland state bird), the rufous-necked hornbill and the rump swift dark, among many others. Endangered Hoolock Gibbons are also found in forests, said environmentalist Dr. Anwaruddin Choudhury. That is what is at stake. “So far the forest has been able to recover from all the monsoon fires. But there has to be a solution, ”Choudhury said.

