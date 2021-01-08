Delhi Records 444 New Covid-19 Cases, 10 More Deaths; the positivity rate drops to 0.59%

Opinion

Delhi on Friday recorded 444 new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and 10 related deaths, bringing the death toll and death toll to 629,282 and 10,654 respectively. Almost 615,000 people have recovered or discharged so far and active Covid-19 cases have dropped to 3,779, according to the Delhi health department bulletin.

Since the last week of December 2019, the daily count of coronavirus infections in the national capital has remained below the 1,000 mark after 803 cases were reported on December 21. In the first week of January, the national capital reported less than 500 cases of Covid-19 daily. except on January 6 when 654 cases were added.

Positivity also dropped to 0.59 percent from 0.63 percent on Thursday. Delhi’s health minister Satyendar Jain had previously said that the positivity rate had been below 1 percent in recent days, adding that it was an indication that the Covid-19 situation was improving.

A total of 75,724 Covid-19 tests were performed on Friday that included 38,839 RT-PCR / CBNAAT / TrueNat tests and the remaining 36,885 rapid antigen tests. So far more than 9.2 million tests have been conducted in Delhi and tests per million stood at 486,025, the bulletin showed. The containment zones are at 2,965 and 1,807 people have been placed in home isolation.

Authorities said Thursday that all Delhi’s government-operated medical schools had been ordered to reopen, but noted that physical classes would be resumed in a staggered manner for different academic batches. The institutions, which include the Maulana Azad School of Medicine and the University’s School of Medical Sciences, had been closed since March last year due to the pandemic.

Read also | ‘To protect the people of Delhi’: Delhi government announces rules for UK returnees

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Friday that all travelers arriving from the United Kingdom (United Kingdom) will have to undergo a week-long institutional quarantine and a week-long home quarantine, even if they test negative for Covid- 19. “To protect the people of Delhi from exposure to the UK virus, the Delhi government has made important decisions. Travelers coming from the UK will have to undergo a self-pay RT-PCR test upon arrival at the airport, ”Kejriwal said amid the spread of the new Covid-19 strain detected in the UK.

Earlier, the prime minister had asked the Center to extend the suspension of flights to and from the UK in light of the new strain that has infected 13 people in Delhi so far. The Center has allowed UK passenger flights to resume in limited numbers from today after being suspended for 16 days.