Covid-19: Harsh Vardhan inspects a trial in Chennai and promises a vaccine in a few days

Opinion

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, who on Friday oversaw the testing of Covid-19 vaccination in government and private hospitals in Chennai and is heading to the adjoining Chengalpattu district, said the vaccine would be launched in a few days. “In a few days … in the near future, we should be able to administer these vaccines to our compatriots,” he told reporters after visiting the first site: the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai.

“We have made sure that every detail is transmitted from the national level to the grassroots level,” he said.

A nationwide trial was conducted on Friday to administer the vaccine in 736 districts in 33 states and UT.

The priority groups for vaccination against Covid-19 across the country are healthcare workers in the public and private sectors, followed by front-line ones such as police, military and paramilitary personnel, and sanitation workers. . The second phase will be carried out for the vaccination of people over 50 years of age followed by those under that age with comorbidities. “India, in a short time, has been able to develop a vaccine, two of which have already been approved for emergency use,” Vardhan said.

Also read: Flights from the UK resume today amid fears over new strain of coronavirus

The minister also visited a vaccination site at the Omandurar government multi-specialty hospital and Apollo Hospital and met with Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami at the secretary of state.

Vardhan inspected the General Medical Store Depot, Periamedu, in Chennai, which is one of four national vaccine storage facilities in the country, in addition to Mumbai, Kolkata and Karnal. Chennai would store the vaccine for distribution to southern states, Vardhan said.

The Union Minister was accompanied by Tamil Nadu Health Minister C Vijayabhaskar and Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan. Vardhan interacted with healthcare workers participating in the drill.

He commended the state for reducing the number of Covid-19 cases and performing 100% RT-PCR tests and for its treatment. “Throughout the entire time we were concerned about many defendants and of course Tamil Nadu was one of them,” Vardhan said. “But things were done very well in Tamil Nadu.”