Complete Dwarka Highway by September 2022: PM to the Ministry of Road Transport | India News

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi directed the Ministry of Highways and Road Transport to complete the 29 km Dwarka Highway project by September 2022.

The 8-lane controlled-access highway project underwent review at the last Pragati meeting chaired by the prime minister on December 30. According to the minutes of the meeting, the Delhi government and Delhi Transco Ltd were instructed to complete the 220 KV switch. underground cables in this month of May. Similarly, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and the DDA would complete the planting in April this year.

NHAI sources said that two stretches of the project in Gurgaon totaling about 19 km would be completed in June this year. Two other stretches that fall in Delhi with a cumulative length of 10 km will be completed in September 2022. Work on the Delhi stretches started late because forest clearance was expected.

“Work is in progress on all sections and there has been regular monitoring at the level of the NHAI president,” said an official.

The expressway will take off from the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway at Shiv Murti in Mahipalpur and end at the Kherki Daula toll plaza. It will reduce the traffic load on the existing highway and will also be an additional link from Delhi to Gurgaon.

The foundation stone for the highway was laid by then-Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, then-Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj and Roads Minister Nitin Gadkari in March 2019.

The Dwarka Expressway was planned in 2006 by the Haryana government and the contract was awarded in 2011. But work was delayed due to various obstacles in land acquisition and a lack of coordination between the Haryana and Delhi governments. In 2016, Gadkari had accepted the request from the Haryana government to declare the interstate NH and had announced that NHAI would build the road.

